Info sought after pet mule shot and killed near Stevensville

STEVENSVILLE — The Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a family’s mule was shot and killed in the Bitterroot last week.

Sheriff Steve Holton says the animal was killed by an apparent gunshot wound sometime between 8 p.m. on Thursday and 4 p.m. on Friday south of Stevensville.

The incident is being investigated as criminal mischief, and since the animal was a commonly domesticated hoofed animal, that penalty is a felony, according to Sheriff Holton.

Anyone with information about the death -- or who knows of someone shooting in the area of Eastside Highway near Groff Lane – is asked to contact the Ravalli County Sheriff’s Office at (406) 363-3033.

Sheriff Holton noted that "the neighboring community and stock growers have been extremely helpful in getting the information out to the neighborhood and county."

