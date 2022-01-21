Hungry Horse woman sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Hungry Horse woman who admitted to distributing methamphetamine in Flathead County has been sentenced to 10 years in prison to be followed by five years of supervised release.

Kalynn Marie Moskaloff, 25, pleaded guilty in September 2021 to possession with intent to distribute meth, according to U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson.

The government alleged in court documents that law enforcement investigations learned that Moskaloff was involved in distributing meth in Flathead County.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office Kalynn Marie Moskaloff of Hungry Horse

During two separate traffic stops of Moskaloff in January 2020 and February 2021, officers found meth and firearms in the vehicles.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jennifer S. Clark prosecuted the case, which was investigated by FBI’s Montana Regional Violent Crime Task Force, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and the Kalispell Police Department.

U.S. District Judge Donald W. Molloy presided over the case.