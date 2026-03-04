Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Homicide under investigation in Big Horn County

HARDIN - A homicide in Big Horn County is under investigation.

A Hardin police officer confirmed Wednesday morning that the department and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide.

It was unclear if a suspect has been identified or if any arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating a scene at a trailer park on Rankin Drive, but few details have been released by law enforcement.

A resident of the trailer park told a MTN News reporter they heard gunshots around 2 a.m.

Hardin Police Chief Paul George confirmed the incident occured in the early morning hours and also said he believes a second person may have been injured.

A Q2 viewer who asked that their name not be used sent images he said were taken on Wednesday morning of the crime scene.

Crime Scene in Big Horn County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

