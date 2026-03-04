Homicide under investigation in Big Horn County

HARDIN - A homicide in Big Horn County is under investigation.

A Hardin police officer confirmed Wednesday morning that the department and the Big Horn County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide.

It was unclear if a suspect has been identified or if any arrests have been made.

Authorities are investigating a scene at a trailer park on Rankin Drive, but few details have been released by law enforcement.

A resident of the trailer park told a MTN News reporter they heard gunshots around 2 a.m.

Hardin Police Chief Paul George confirmed the incident occured in the early morning hours and also said he believes a second person may have been injured.

A Q2 viewer who asked that their name not be used sent images he said were taken on Wednesday morning of the crime scene.

Courtesy Crime Scene in Big Horn County

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

