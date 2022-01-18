Homicide investigation launched after man shot and killed in Kalispell

KALISPELL — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has launched a homicide investigation after a man was shot and killed in Kalispell.
Sheriff Brian Heino says a 42-year-old man was shot and killed at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Monday at a residence located at 125 Flathead Drive in Kalispell.
The victim’s identity is being withheld pending family notification.
Detectives are working leads to identify a person or persons of interest and anyone with information is asked to call 406-758-5600 or email TIPS@flathead.mt.gov with any information.