Homicide investigated in Clinton after 88-year-old woman found dead

Posted at 10:53 AM, Sep 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-28 12:53:34-04

MISSOULA - A homicide investigation is underway after an elderly woman was found dead on Sunday in Clinton.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeannette Smith says deputies were called a report of an assault in the 5600 block of Donovan Creek Road in Clinton shortly after 12 p.m.

Law enforcement arrived and found the victim — identified as 88-year-old Delphine A. Farmer — unresponsive.

Farmer was pronounced dead at the scene by medical personnel.

Smith says a homicide investigation is now underway and that additional details will be released as they become available.

There is no public safety risk as a result of this incident.

