Helena police investigating Friday morning shooting involving juveniles

HELENA — Helena Public Schools says there will be an increased police presence near some schools Friday while Helena Police investigate an early morning shooting.

Just before 4:00 a.m., Helena Dispatch received numerous reports of gunshots in the 1100 block of Billings Ave. which is between Helena High and Helena Middle School.

“Officers responded to the scene and located two juvenile males. One of the males had a firearm in his possession,” said HPD in a press release.

The two juvenile males are currently in custody.

“Please know our schools were not involved in any way and school will continue as normal,” wrote Helena Public Schools Superintendent Rex Weltz in a letter to parents Friday morning. “Please don’t hesitate to contact your school’s principal if you have any questions.”

HPD says there is nothing to indicate anyone has been injured at this time from the shooting and there is no active threat to the community.

“It is unknown if this was a random incident or if certain persons were targeted,” noted HPD.

