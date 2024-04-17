'Heinous' animal cruelty case leads to two arrests in Beaverhead County

Two people were arrested on Tuesday in what's being described as the largest and most heinous animal cruelty case the Beaverhead County Sheriff's Office has ever seen.

According to Beaverhead County Sheriff David Wendt, a significant number of dead animals were discovered on a property on Chreston Lane, about 11 miles west of Dillon.

The search of the property led to the rescue of 47 other animals.

The two people taken into custody were charged with aggravated animal cruelty and littering.

The rescued animals are receiving veterinary care.