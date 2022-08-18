Heart Butte man sentenced for trafficking meth

GREAT FALLS — Gary Allen Jimenez of Heart Butte, who admitted to trafficking meth on the Blackfeet Indian Reservation, was sentenced in federal court in Great Falls on Thursday, August 18, 2022.

Jimenez, 27 years old, pleaded guilty in May to possession with intent to distribute meth.

On October 22, 2019, Jimenez was sentenced to 33 months in prison for the crime of distribution of a controlled substance to a person under the age of 21.

Following his term of imprisonment, the U.S. Probation Office in Browning supervised Jimenez. On January 12, 2022, a sergeant with Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services reported to the U.S. Probation Office that a confidential informant had disclosed that Jimenez was dealing methamphetamine.

The next day, a Montana Highway Patrol trooper told the U.S. Probation Office that Jimenez had been visiting a known drug house in Cut Bank.

A supervisory probation officer called Jimenez into the federal probation office in Browning on January 14, 2022. The probation officer requested that Jimenez submit to a urine test for a drug screen. Jimenez initially tried to tamper with the test, but then submitted a valid test which was positive for the presence of methamphetamine and amphetamine. Jimenez admitted to recent drug use.

The probation officer then conducted a search of Jimenez’s truck and found a duffel bag inside that belonged to Jimenez. The probation officer searched the duffel bag and found a large plastic bag that contained a substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

The methamphetamine, including the packaging weight, weighed 246 grams.

Blackfeet officers arrived to help with the search and the officers also found a digital scale, empty baggies, ammunition, and two cell phones in the truck.

Chief U.S. District Judge Brian Morris presided, and sentenced Jimenez to 38 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich said in a news release.



