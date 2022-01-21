Great Falls shooting victim identified; 'person of interest' is in custody

GREAT FALLS — Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter has identified Jeremiah George Henry Garrett III as the man who died after being shot on January 5, 2022.

Garrett, 41 years old, was from Great Falls.

Sheriff Slaughter said an autopsy determined the cause of death was a gunshot wound, and the manner of death was a homicide.

At about 8:05 a.m. on January 5, officers were dispatched to the 900 block of 2nd Avenue South to investigate "an active disturbance." At the scene, officers found the body of a man outside a residence with a gunshot wound.

The GFPD said in a news release later that evening that based on the location, the reported disturbance, and the fact the incident remained isolated, they believe there is no threat to the public.

On Friday, January 21, the Great Falls Police Department said that "a person of interest" in the shooting is in custody on unrelated charges. The GFPD has not yet released the name of the person.