Great Falls shooting suspect arrested in Wheatland County

GREAT FALLS — The suspect in a Great Falls shooting was arrested in Wheatland County on Thursday, November 2, 2023.

The Great Falls Police Department said in a news release that at about 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday, November 1, 911 dispatchers received a report that someone had been shot at a residence in the 3000 block of Lower River Road.

Officers arrived at the residence and a 36 year-old man with from two gunshot wounds. The man was taken to the Benefis Health System Emergency Department for treatment and has since been released.

Officers were told that the suspect - identified as 35-year old James Dean Bird, Jr., - was an "associate" of the victim, and left the area immediately after the shooting occurred.

Officers, along with deputies from the Cascade County Sheriff’s Office, conducted a thorough search throughout Great Falls and the surrounding area into Thursday afternoon.

An arrest warrant for assault with a weapon and carrying a $100K bond was issued for the suspect.

At about 1 p.m. on Thursday, Bird was arrested in or near Harlowton by Wheatland County Sheriff’s deputies, who identified him while investigating a separate incident.

No other details have been released at this point. We will update you if we get more information.

