UPDATE: Escaped suspects from Boise arrested in Twin Falls, Idaho after Missoula sighting

UPDATE, 3 PM MDT — Skylar Meade and Nicholas Umphenour were arrested on Thursday afternoon in Twin Falls, according to Scripps station KIVI TV in Boise.

The two suspects had been on the run since early Wednesday morning when Umphenour allegedly ambushed corrections officers before fleeing with Meade. Three Idaho Department of Correction officers were wounded, according to KIVI.

We will update this story with any additional details we receive.



(first report)

(Updated 2:35 p.m. MDT with additional information from the Missoula Police Department.)

The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said on social media that an inmate and his accomplice who escaped from a hospital in Boise, Idaho on Wednesday, March 20, 2024 have been seen in Missoula.

According to the Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the suspects are now believed to be driving a silver Chrysler Pacifica minivan.

Inmate Skylar Meade, 37, fled after his accomplice, Nicholas Umphenour, allegedly ambushed and shot at two corrections officers at Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise early Wednesday morning, according to Scripps News.

The Missoula Police Department has confirmed that Meade and Umphenour were seen in Missoula Wednesday evening. They are no longer believed to be in the area any longer and there is no threat to the public.

Meade is described as being 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds and has face tattoos with the numbers 1 and 11, representing A and K, the first and 11th letters of the alphabet, that representing the Aryan Knights gang he affiliated with, officials said.

Boise Police Department

Umphenour is 5-foot-11, 160 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes, police said.

Courtesy Boise Police Department

Anyone who sees either suspect should not approach them and call 911, the Sheriff's Office said.