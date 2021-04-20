Fugitive captured in Chicago to be charged with Billings murder

BILLINGS - A man captured in Chicago in January will be charged with murder in Billings.

Lorenzo James Harris, 28, also known as Zo, will be charged with killing James Williams, 39, on Dec. 27, 2020 at a home at 2808 3rd Ave. S., according to court records. He is scheduled

to appear for arraignment on Tuesday.

Harris will face charges of deliberate homicide and tampering with witnesses and informants, the court records indicate.

Court records state Harris was seen fighting with Williams in the doorway of Harris’ mother’s home in the early morning hours of Dec. 27.

During the struggle, Harris allegedly shot Williams in the neck.

An investigation revealed that two days before the murder Harris posted a video on Facebook holding the same kind of weapon used in the murder, and surveillance video from that night showed Harris in a white “puffy coat” also described by witnesses.

