ANACONDA — As the manhunt for 45-year-old Michael Brown continues into its sixth day, the people of Anaconda are remembering and mourning the four lives lost in last Friday's shooting at the Owl Bar.

Gary Satterlee drove from northern Idaho to Anaconda searching for answers and a way to say goodbye to his old friend, Tony Wayne Palm, one of the victims.

"I knew he was a regular down there, in the morning. I was worried he got shot and he was one of them," Satterlee said.

When Satterlee heard the news, he had a feeling—one he hoped wasn't right. But now, he sits at the JFK Bar just down the street from where the shooting occurred, grappling with the loss.

Along with Palm, three other victims were killed in the shooting: 64-year-old Nancy Lauretta Kelley, 70-year-old David Allen Leach, and 59-year-old Daniel Edwin Baillie.

"Tony was not the kind of guy that people would have a grudge against," Satterlee said.

Satterlee remembers growing up with Palm, sharing adventures in the hills, driving trucks, and getting muddy.

"We traveled and camped out in these hills all over, so we had a good time."

Friend remembers Anaconda shooting victim as manhunt continues

The years passed, and their paths drifted apart. When Satterlee got sober, he stopped going to the places where he used to see Palm. But their friendship never faded.

"Our journeys separated right there, but we are still good friends," he said.

Satterlee shared that he'd always meant to stop in and catch up with Palm, to share stories and tell him about a herd of cows he's been raising.

"I was going to stop, but I was in a rush, I thought I was. I kind of regret now, not stopping."

Now he's waiting in town for word on the funeral, for a chance to pay his respects, and for some kind of closure.

"They are always going to be your friend, and I am regretting that I didn't stop and see him," Satterlee said.

Law enforcement continues to search for Michael Brown as the investigation into this tragic shooting continues.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

