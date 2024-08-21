Former Ravalli County deputy facing over a dozen criminal charges

HAMILTON — A former Ravalli County Sheriff's Office deputy is accused of numerous felonies including official misconduct, mistreating prisoners to tampering with evidence.

Jeffrey Allen Gregorie is being charged with six felonies and eight misdemeanors. The charges include official misconduct, mistreating prisoners, stalking, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence, patronizing prostitution, tampering with witnesses, and impersonation of a public servant.

Prosecutors state in court documents that the incidents happened in August 2023 and in one instance, Gregorie falsely impersonated a Stevensville police officer.

If convicted Gregorie faces up to 54 years in prison if he is convicted on the charges.

According to Ravalli County Sheriff Steve Holton, Gregoire worked for the Sheriff's Office until about a year ago.

"He broke the trust of our community and the trust of our office, and his alleged actions do not represent the individuals of the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office," Sheriff Holton said in a statement. "He was arrested in Missoula, but it is a Ravalli County case investigated by RCSO. In fact his arrest was the result of nearly a year long investigation. And most importantly I want to extend my thanks for the bravery that first reported him to the RCSO."

Anyone with information about incidents involving Gregorie is asked to contact Ravalli County Sheriff's Detective Lt. Zae Hudson at 406-375-4039. Tips can also be submitted on the Ravalli County Sheriff's Office app.

Below is the full statement from Sheriff Holton.