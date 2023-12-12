Former Lame Deer pastor found guilty of sexually abusing children

A former Lame Deer pastor was convicted in federal court Monday of sexually abusing three children staying at his home on the Northern Cheyenne reservation, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

Dean Alan Smith, 67, was found guilty by a jury of aggravated sexual abuse, abusive sexual contact by force and two counts of abusive sexual contact by force and of a child. Smith faces a maximum of life in prison, a $250,000 fine and five years to a lifetime of supervised release. The jury acquitted Smith of one count of abusive sexual contact of a child.

Smith and his wife housed several foster children and housed others in the community during the times of his crimes.

Prosecutors stated in an indictment that Smith sexually abused four females, three of whom were under the age of 12, between 2017 and 2019 near Lame Deer. In all four cases, prosecutors alleged that Smith forced the females to engage in sexual contact.

Smith is scheduled for sentencing on April 10, 2024, before U.S. District Judge Susan Watters, who presided over the six-day trial. Smith was taken into custody pending sentencing.

In January, after charges were filed against Smith, the Northern Cheyenne tribe announced he was banned from entering the reservation.