Former EMT charged with sexual assault of a child in Cascade County

John Joseph Carlbom, a former Butte EMT facing several sexual assault charges in Yellowstone County, has now been charged in a separate case in Cascade County involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

Court records show that Carlbom is currently jailed in Butte-Silver Bow while awaiting proceedings in Yellowstone County.

MTN News John Joseph Carlbom (Photo from August 2023 coverage of EMT training)

In that case, Carlbom is charged with sexual intercourse without consent and sexual intercourse with a minor. The alleged assault is reported to have occurred in July of last year.

Now, prosecutors in Cascade County have filed new felony charges involving the sexual abuse of a minor.

According to court documents, the alleged abuse occurred in Great Falls in 2006, when the victim was nine years old.

Investigators say the victim came forward after seeing reports of Carlbom’s recent arrest. Court records also indicate she had previously disclosed the abuse to a family member years earlier.

Court documents also state that during the same time period, there were several allegations of sexual misconduct involving Carlbom in his various employments, including with the Chouteau County Sheriff’s Office, the Cascade County Juvenile Detention Center, and as an EMT.

Carlbom was arrested November 6th and is being held on $500,000 bail on the Yellowstone County charges.

He has denied all allegations.

