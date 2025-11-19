Former BSD7 employee makes initial appearance on counts of sexual abuse of children

CONTENT WARNING: Article contains descriptions of sexual abuse of children.

A Bozeman man made his initial appearance on Monday and entered not guilty pleas to sexual abuse of children for possession of child sexual abuse material.

Brian Michael Kilcoyne, 39, appeared before Judge Rienne McElyea. A jury trial is scheduled for Aug. 18, 2026.

According to a release from the Gallatin County Attorney's office, an investigation of Kilcoyne began in early January 2024.

Court documents show that Bozeman Police Detective Kaci Hansen learned of an undercover operation being conducted by Detective Clifford of the Hartford Police Department in Vermont.

Clifford had been communicating online in an undercover capacity as a 14-year-old girl, during which time a male sent child sexual abuse materials. The investigation ultimately identified the sender as Kilcoyne, who was then a special education para- professional at a local Bozeman school.

Kilcoyne was taken into custody on charges in DC 24-042B, and his Samsung Galaxy cellphone was seized incident to his arrest.

Detective Hansen obtained a search warrant for the device, and on January 11, 2024, Bozeman Police conducted a full forensic extraction. The resulting analysis revealed approximately 4,439 images and 22 videos depicting children—some as young as two to twelve years old—engaged in sexual conduct.

The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children later confirmed that 104 of the images and one video involved child victims known to law enforcement from prior investigations. These materials form the basis of the two counts charged in this case.

“This office is committed to protecting children and ensuring accountability for those who exploit them,” said County Attorney Audrey Cromwell. “The volume and nature of the material recovered in this case underscore the seriousness of these charges. We will continue to pursue justice for the victims represented in these images and videos.”

MTN News reported that, according to charging documents in Kilcoyne's Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday, Jan. 4, 2024, a Hartford Police investigator was working undercover, posing as a 14-year-old girl on a mobile messaging app. The investigator is referred to as “UC” in court documents.

On Oct 1, Kilcoyne allegedly messaged UC, who told him she was 14 and lived in Vermont. He acknowledged her age, said he lived in Montana and was in his 30s, eventually asking UC to be his girlfriend, according to court documents.

From October through December, Kilcoyne allegedly sent UC four images of an erect penis via SnapChat and engaged in sexually explicit conversations with her.

Court documents say that throughout their chats, Kilcoyne talked about performing sexually explicit acts on UC, referenced his position as an elementary school teacher in Bozeman, and acknowledged the difference in age between the two of them.

Kilcoyne allegedly traveled to Boston on Dec. 21 and discussed driving to Vermont for a sexual encounter with UC. According to the reporting detective in Bozeman, Kilcoyne did not travel to Vermont as he had planned.

The Bozeman Police detective requested that School Resource Officers at the school where Kilcoyne was employed detain him for questioning. He was taken to the Bozeman Public Safety Center, where the detective read him his Miranda rights.

Kilcoyne reportedly declined to speak with the detective without an attorney present. The detective then arrested Kilcoyne on four counts of indecent exposure to a minor; she said in court documents that more charges could be requested at a later date.

Bozeman Public Schools Superintendent Casey Bertram confirmed in a press release on Jan. 4, 2024, that Kilcoyne was hired on October 5, 2022, as a Special Education and Crosswalk Paraprofessional at Whittier Elementary School. Bertram said Kilcoyne's fingerprint background check revealed no prior criminal records.

Bertram also said Bozeman Police confirmed Kilcoyne's case does not appear to involve any students of the school district. Bertram stated further:

"We understand that this employee, by nature of their employment as a special education paraprofessional in an elementary school, has had interaction with elementary aged youth in our community. If students, parents, or community members have any additional information to provide law enforcement, or have specific questions for law enforcement, they should contact Bozeman Police Department Detective Captain, Dana McNeil (406)582-2020."

