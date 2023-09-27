Flathead County man sentenced on drug trafficking charges

MISSOULA — A Marion man who admitted to distributing fentanyl pills and methamphetamine in Flathead County was sentenced on Wednesday, Sept. 27, 2023.

Roger Ossie Nickerson, 40 — who pleaded guilty in May to distribution of controlled substances — was sentenced to 10 years and one month in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to U.S. Attorney Jesse Laslovich.

The government alleged in court documents that during an investigation by the Northwest Montana Drug Task Force in June 2022, an undercover agent purchased fentanyl from Nickerson.

In addition, law enforcement received information from a source that Nickerson was distributing drugs and that the source had purchased pills and meth from him multiple times.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided over the sentencing.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Tara J. Elliott prosecuted the case. The Northwest Montana Drug Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, Drug Enforcement Administration, Flathead County Sheriff’s Office and Great Falls Police Department conducted the investigation.