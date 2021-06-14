FBI seeks help to identify East Helena casino robbery suspect

HELENA — Federal officials are seeking the public’s help in identifying an individual accused of robbing an East Helena casino.

According to the FBI, an unidentified individual robbed the Montana Lil's Casino located at 100 S. Lane Avenue in East Helena at around 11:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 3.

The suspect gambled at the casino prior to the robbery and was seen wearing a dark-colored cowboy hat, a face covering, glasses with no frame, and a dark-colored, red, white, and blue striped polo shirt.

FBI

The FBI description indicates the suspect is a man is in his 30s or 40s, around 5'6" to 5'9" in height, thin and white in complexion.

The individual indicated to others he was working as a roofer.

If you have any information concerning this person, please contact your local FBI office or the nearest American Embassy or Consulate.

