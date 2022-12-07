Family mourning Billings stabbing victim

BILLINGS — Joey Little lived at the Briar Patch apartments in Billings for the past four years. It's the same place where he was found dead Monday, and now his family members are heartbroken and left searching for answers.

"He’s been staying up here all this time, and I don’t know how somebody would come along and do some harm to him for some reason. He was always friendly towards people, and he was always joking and teasing around," said Maurice Little Sr., Joey's father.

Sometime between Saturday morning and Monday afternoon, police say Joey Little was stabbed to death. His body was found by a neighbor, who saw his door ajar and checked to make sure everything was alright. No suspect has been identified, but the family says police are questioning several people.

"It looked like there may have been fighting or he was fighting somebody off or something and he ended up here on the chair," added Little Sr.

The family says Joey made friends with everyone he met and was working as a cook at Red Lobster.

"He’s the type of person to go out of his way to check on you. He’ll call you; he’ll visit you and just do whatever he can to make sure you’re good," said Maurice Little Jr., Joey's brother.

And that’s why their sudden loss is that much more difficult to bear. A family with questions they don’t have answers to.

"Why Joe? He was a good guy, made people laugh, always teased on people. He became friends with a lot of people. He did no bad to anybody or anything. So many questions, but no answers," said Lionel Little, Joey's brother.