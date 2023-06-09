Early Friday morning fatal shooting investigated in Missoula

Law enforcement is investigating an early Friday morning fatal shooting in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff's Office spokeswoman Jeanette Smith says a caller reported that they had been shot by another person in a residence in the 7000 block of Azalea Drive shortly before 2:15 a.m.

The caller also reported that the shooter had then shot themselves. Law enforcement was also told there were numerous weapons inside the home and that the whereabouts and condition of the shooter were not known.

Smith says the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Special Response Team (SRT) responded to the scene. SRT secured the scene and the shooter was found dead inside the home shortly after 4 a.m.

The person who was wounded was taken to the hospital. There is no word on their current condition.

Missoula County Sheriff’s Office detectives are investigating the incident. Smith says more details will be provided as they become available.