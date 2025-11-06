Detective testifies Abbey described using multiple weapons in Kjersem killing

BOZEMAN — The trial of Daren Abbey, accused of killing Dustin Kjersem of Belgrade, concluded its fourth day today with testimony from a detective who interviewed the defendant.

The detective testified that Abbey told him he used multiple weapons during the attack on Kjersem, including a piece of firewood, an axe and a screwdriver.

According to the detective's testimony, Abbey said he was trying to knock out Kjersem after Kjersem threatened to shoot Abbey's dog and kill him because his dog had messed up Kjersem's air mattress.

The trial continues tomorrow.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

