Danielle Houchins murder investigation continues, 25 years after Belgrade teen found dead

On Saturday, September 21, 1996, 15-year-old Danielle Houchins left her home in Belgrade and drove out to Cameron Bridge Fishing Access. She would not return home alive, launching an investigation that remains unsolved 25 years later.

Several hours after she went missing, Danielle was found by family friends, murdered, under a willow tree in a marshy area of Cameron Bridge. The position of her body and other evidence told detectives she was dragged and hidden there.

The Montana State Crime Lab performed an autopsy that confirmed evidence of sexual assault and foreign DNA.

On Tuesday, the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office said it continues to investigate the case and called for ongoing help from the public to find Danielle's killer.

"Danni is gone but not forgotten and her family deserves answers. Sheriff Springer is committed to putting resources towards this investigation in order to find justice for Danni," the Sheriff's Office wrote in a Facebook post.

Anyone with information on the Danielle Houchins homicide case is asked to contact the tip line at 406-582-3636.

