Cut Bank homicide victim has been identified

The Glacier County Sheriff's Office has identified Cerenity Maria Shawl as the woman who was found dead in Cut Bank on Saturday, February 7, 2026. Shawl was 36 years old.

Sheriff Tom Seifert said in a news release on Tuesday that her body was found in a freezer in the basement of a residence.

The cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the head, and her death has been ruled a homicide.

At this point, authorities have not released any other details, including a possible motive for the homicide.



Alfred Joseph Smith, identified by authorities as the suspect in Shawl's death, was arrested on Monday in Fort Benton.

At about 2:25 p.m. on Monday, Glacier County Dispatch received a tip from the public regarding the case, stating that the suspect’s vehicle was seen in Fort Benton.

Deputies from Chouteau County located the vehicle and initiated a traffic stop; Smith was arrested without incident on a warrant for deliberate homicide; he is being held on bail of $1,000,000.

The initial news release from the Cut Bank Police Department said that Smith was traveling with Natasha Siliezar; she was also in the vehicle and is now being held for questioning in Chouteau County.

Chouteau County Sheriff Justin Smith provided the following details in a news release:

On the 9th of February 2026 at about 2:32pm our dispatch center received a call that a Blue Hyundai Elantra with Montana license plate EJG626 had been seen pulling into the EGT grain bin area, located at about mile marker 31 on US highway 87. This vehicle matched the description of the vehicle involved in a homicide investigation out of Cut Bank, Montana.



Undersheriff Jacques located the vehicle at about mile marker 39 as it was turning into Fort Benton. He followed the vehicle down highway 386 onto 13th Street where Sheriff Smith joined in behind him. The vehicle pulled into the gas pumps at the Joyco gas station located at 816 13th Street. Undersheriff Jacques and Sheriff Smith initiated a high risk traffic stop on the vehicle now stopped at the gas pumps.



Corporal Skunkcap and Deputy Smith arrived and the two occupants were removed from the vehicle without incident at 2:44pm. The driver has been identified as 46 year old female, Natasha Siliezar, and the passenger has been identified as 43 year old male, Alfred Joseph Smith. They both were taken into custody and are now being held at the Chouteau County Detention Center in Fort Benton.



The vehicle was seized and secured for evidence processing. Montana Highway Patrol and the US Marshals were also on scene and were actively searching the area.

Cut Bank Police Chief Michael Schultz in a news release thanked his officers, the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Marshals Service, and the Glacier County Sheriff’s Office, and added: “This arrest would not have happened so quickly without the help from the public. We appreciate all the calls, emails, and messages that eventually led to the arrest in this matter.”

(FEBRUARY 8, 2026) Law enforcement officials are searching for Alfred Joseph Smith in Glacier County after a dead body was found in Cut Bank.

The Cut Bank Police Department said the body was found in an apartment complex on Saturday, February 7, 2026.

The identity of the person has not yet been released, nor has the cause of death.

According to a news release, an arrest warrant has been issued for Smith on a charge of deliberate homicide.

The agency says that Smith is believed to be driving a 2019 blue/purple Hyundai Elantra with license plate EJG626, and may be accompanied by a woman named Natasha Siliezar.

Police say that Smith should be considered armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information about Smith's location or recent activities is asked to call Glacier County Dispatch at 406-873-2711, or email mschultz@cityofcutbank.org.

No other details have been released at this point.

