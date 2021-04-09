Crow Agency shooting suspect still at large Thursday

Authorities have identified the suspect in a Crow Agency shooting Wednesday morning.

Fabain Dawes should be considered armed and dangerous, according to Crow tribal officials.

Tribal officials told Q2 that, in front of witnesses, Dawes allegedly shot a man, seriously wounding him.

The victim was flown to Billings for medical treatment. His condition is not known.

Dawes is described as 5 feet 11 inches tall, with a medium build and several visible tattoos.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Bureau of Indian Affairs or your local law enforcement agency.

Authorities say do not approach Dawes.