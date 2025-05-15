Court denies bail reduction for driver charged in death of Manhattan teen

BOZEMAN — Lily LaRoque, charged with vehicular homicide while under the influence in the death of a Manhattan teenager, appeared in Gallatin County District Court asking that her bail be reduced from $150,000 to $20,000.

Judge Andrew Breuner denied the request. The family of Delaney Doherty was present in the courtroom.

LaRoque was arrested in November of 2023 after she allegedly crossed the center line while driving on West Dry Creek Road and collided with the vehicle of a 17-year-old Manhattan High School student, Delaney Doherty.

LaRoque's trial has been postponed numerous times, with the original trial date slated for Feb. 10, 2025.

MTN will continue to follow these proceedings.

