Coronor’s Inquest planned for fatal Hamilton officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON — A Coroner’s Inquest has been scheduled for next week in the April 1, 2024, fatal officer-involved shooting at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton.
The officer involved in the shooting is Hamilton Police Officer Anthony Hyett. The deceased is 30-year-old Zachary Andrew Athearn. Granite County Sheriff-Coroner Scott Dunkerson will preside over the inquest which will take place on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m.
Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright stated in a news release that Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct the investigation into this shooting, “a step commonly taken by law enforcement agencies in these circumstances.”
The DCI investigation has been completed and has been delivered to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office in preparation for this inquest.
A news release notes the following:
In these circumstances, Montana law requires the County Attorney to empanel a jury of 6 to 12 citizens for a Coroner’s Inquest, to be presided over by a Coroner. An inquest jury reviews the evidence from the investigation, and determines whether the shooting was justified under Montana law. An inquest is a public proceeding designed to allow the community an opportunity to understand the circumstances and details surrounding the incident. This inquest is open to the public.