Coronor’s Inquest planned for fatal Hamilton officer-involved shooting

HAMILTON — A Coroner’s Inquest has been scheduled for next week in the April 1, 2024, fatal officer-involved shooting at the Riverside Conoco in Hamilton.

The officer involved in the shooting is Hamilton Police Officer Anthony Hyett. The deceased is 30-year-old Zachary Andrew Athearn. Granite County Sheriff-Coroner Scott Dunkerson will preside over the inquest which will take place on Monday, Sept. 9, 2024, beginning at 9 a.m.

Ravalli County Attorney Bill Fulbright stated in a news release that Hamilton Police Chief Steve Snavely asked the Montana Department of Justice’s Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) to conduct the investigation into this shooting, “a step commonly taken by law enforcement agencies in these circumstances.”

The DCI investigation has been completed and has been delivered to the Ravalli County Attorney’s Office in preparation for this inquest.

A news release notes the following: