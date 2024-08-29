Coroner releases name of woman found dead at Billings Heights apartment

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office on Thursday released the name of a woman whose body was found wrapped in blankets at the front door of a Billings Heights apartment.

Genna Rae Moncada-LaCombe, 52 of Billings, died of "multiple injuries," the coroner's office said. The coroner's office said they were unable to determine exactly when the woman died.



The woman's body was found Saturday after officers were called to an apartment complex on Sioux Lane after neighbors called police concerned for the woman's welfare. Neighbors said the woman had not been seen recently and they noticed a foul order in the area of her apartment.

Officers found the body and arrested her live-in boyfriend, 45-year-old Shane Levi Cole Roberts, who was charged Tuesday with deliberate homicide.

In court records, prosecutors said neighbors reported the woman was last seen on Aug. 11.