Columbus police investigate attempted child abduction

COLUMBUS - The Columbus Police Department is investigating a possible attempted abduction of a young middle school student.

Police said in a Facebook post on Thursday morning that the incident occurred Wednesday shortly before 5 p.m. Police said a young girl was walking home from a nearby business when she was approached by a man driving a vehicle.

The man stopped and said to the girl: "Hey, do you know me, I'm your grandpa," police reported.

The girl immediately ran to the front door of a nearby home and the man drove away.

Police described the suspect as a white male in his late 50s or early 60s with salt/pepper hair. He was wearing an orange sleeveless shirt and driving a newer model red pickup truck. The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on North Diamond Street toward East Pike Avenue.

Numerous officers and sheriff's deputies searched the area but could not locate the vehicle.

Police asked anyone with security cameras such as the Ring Door system who live on North Diamond Street to contact the police department at 406-322-5313 ext. 202.