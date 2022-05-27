Charges against Hardin police chief dropped

The Big Horn County Attorney's Office has dropped misdemeanor intimidation and misconduct charges filed against Hardin Police Chief Donald Babbin.

In addition, county attorneys have dropped one misdemeanor assault charge against a Hardin police officer for an early March incident.

David Sibley, Big Horn County special deputy attorney, drew up the charges last week for an incident where at a Town Pump on March 6.

The officer, Calen Curtin, allegedly punched a man twice in the head with a closed fist while responding to a report the man was drinking and smoking inside.

The man went on to claim that Babbin threatened to arrest him the next day when he went to file a report of excessive force.

Curtin still faces a possible charge of misconduct related to the incident, while all charges against Babbin were dropped.

Babbin was hired as chief in the fall of 2021 after the city of Hardin started a new police force after decades of paying Big Horn County for law-enforcement protection.

Babbin was working in his first job leading a police force after a long career in law enforcement, including the previous 15 years in Georgia.

