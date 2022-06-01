Butte man sentenced to 54 months in prison for illegal possession of nine firearms

MISSOULA — A Butte man who was on state supervision for felony convictions was sentenced Wednesday to 54 months in prison, to be followed by three years of supervised release, after he admitted to illegally possessing nine firearms, U.S. Attorney Leif M. Johnson said.

Richard Daniel White, 35, pleaded guilty in February to a charge of prohibited person in possession of firearms.

U.S. District Judge Dana L. Christensen presided.

The government alleged in court documents that in February 2020, White, a convicted felon on state supervision, possessed nine firearms and ammunition in his residence during a probation search. State probation officers conducted a search based on a positive urine analysis test for methamphetamine and information that White possessed stolen firearms. One of the semiautomatic firearms White possessed was capable of accepting a large capacity magazine, and there were several magazines capable of accepting more than 15 rounds of ammunition in his bedroom with the firearm. At the time of the offense, White was under state supervision for three separate felony cases of criminal endangerment, criminal possession of dangerous drugs and attempted theft and criminal mischief.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted the case, which was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, Montana Probation and Parole and the Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency.

This case is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a U.S. Department of Justice initiative to reduce violent crime. Through PSN, federal, tribal, state and local law enforcement partners in Montana focus on violent crime driven by methamphetamine trafficking, armed robbers, firearms offenses and violent offenders with outstanding warrants.