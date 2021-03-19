Menu

Butte man pleads not guilty in car theft shooting

Butte Sheriff's Department
Posted at 10:26 PM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-19 00:26:24-04

BUTTE — A Butte man pleaded not guilty Thursday in connection with shooting and wounding a man during a car theft last month.

Dylan Harrison faces two counts of attempted deliberate homicide and a county of robbery after court papers allege he shot a 66-year-old man in the hand while he Harrison was trying to steal a car on Quincy Street the morning of Feb. 23rd.

Residents subdued Harrison until police arrived and the victim was treated for his injury. Harrison remains jailed.

