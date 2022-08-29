Butte man facing felony charges after fentanyl, meth found in vehicle

BOZEMAN -- A Butte man was arrested Friday after Bozeman Police responded to a possible domestic incident near the Gallatin Valley Mall and reportedly found more than 100 fentanyl pills and meth in a vehicle.

Carlos J. Martinez, 34, faces a $50,000 bail after being seen Monday, Aug. 29, 2022, in Gallatin County Justice Court. Martinez faces felony charges of possession of property and criminal possession of dangerous drugs with intent to distribute. He also was charged with violating the terms of his parole.

According to charging documents, on Friday, Aug. 16, 2022, a Bozeman Police officer was near the Gallatin Valley Mall at approximately 7:25 pm when a woman flagged him down to report a possible domestic incident.

The woman reportedly pointed out Martinez to the officer, who noted that the man appeared very nervous and kept pacing around. Martinez denied any physical altercation with the woman he was with and stated they were just in town from Butte shopping.

When the officer was informed that Marinez was under felony probation and parole out of Butte, being supervised reportedly for criminal possession of dangerous drugs (two separate cases) burglary and criminal mischief.

When contacted, Martinez’s probation and parole officer requested that Martinez be detained and his person, vehicle and property be searched.

During the search, 18.9 grams of meth were reportedly found in the glove box of Martinez’ vehicle along with 143 “”M-30” pills. Court documents state that “M-30” have the appearance of an Oxycodone pill and are commonly counterfeited and contain fentanyl. Oxycodone pills no longer have the appearance of a blue “M-30” pill.

Also found in the search was approximately $1,608 worth of cash and 2 Motorola phones.

Martinez’ next court appearance is set for Sept. 16, 2022.