BUTTE — A casino was held up by an armed man in Butte early Wednesday morning.

Butte police report a man armed with a handgun entered the Serenity Casino at 2280 Amherst Ave. about 12:38 a.m. and robbed the business of an undisclosed amount of cash. The robber was described as 5 foot 10 inches tall, thin build, wearing dark clothing, a mask, and a hooded sweatshirt.

The robbery remains under investigation.