Brothers identified as victims in Three Forks shooting, man arrested on two homicide counts

Two brothers have been identified as the victims in an alleged Three Forks homicide that occurred early Saturday morning.

On Sunday, Gallatin County Sheriff Dan Springer identified the victims as brothers Brendan Estabrook, 32 of Three Forks, and Chase Estabrook, 31 of Butte.

A press release from the Sheriff's Office confirmed Zachary Eugene Norman, 24 of Three Forks, was arrested on two counts of felony deliberate homicide in connection with the shooting investigation.

Law enforcement initially responded around 3:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, to reports of a shooting in Three Forks near 6th Avenue and Ash street. The two Estabrook brothers were found dead when officers arrived at the scene.

“This was not a random act of violence. These individuals had a prior altercation in the early morning hours," Springer said.

According to Springer, Norman and the two brothers had met earlier in the night before heading to a house party where a verbal and physical fight took place inside a home before moving out to the street where the shooting took place.

Springer said on Sunday detectives have recovered what they believe to be the weapon used in the incident, and the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office is continuing its investigation.

Norman is currently being held in the Gallatin County Detention Center.

We will update this story with any further information we receive.

2:51 p.m.: This story has been updated with more information about the events that allegedly preceded the shooting.