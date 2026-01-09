Bozeman Public Library Staff Speak Out After Recent Bomb Threat

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Public Library is meant to be a safe and welcoming space for the community. But on Wednesday, fear took over as a bomb threat sent about 60 people fleeing from the building.

Shortly after noon, court documents state that 39-year-old Bryant Nichols was arguing loudly inside the library. When a patron asked him to quiet down, Nichols allegedly claimed he had a bomb. He then reportedly told another patron the same thing and began counting down, alleging the device would soon detonate.

How did Bozeman Public Library staff handle a bomb threat that forced 60 people to evacuate? See how quick thinking and professional response kept everyone safe

Man arrested after bomb threat forces evacuation of Bozeman Public Library

“It is concerning," said Slayden, whom I ran into at the library. "I think nationwide there’s just a lot more odd incidents of crime. It’s an odd time to be alive”.

Although Slayden was not at the library during the incident, Assistant Library Director Becky Casten was present when the threat unfolded.

“I was definitely a little revved up, but in general, our biggest concern is just making sure the people we deal with day in and day out are safe,” Casten said.

After learning of the threat, library staff immediately called Bozeman police, who advised an evacuation.

“We just asked staff to quietly go get people and ask them to leave,” Casten said. “We told them, ‘Please make your way outside. We’re having a patron with a mental health crisis, and we need to leave the building.’”

When officers arrived, court documents state they saw dozens of people leaving the building in a clear panic. Police then located Nichols, who was arrested and charged with criminal endangerment.

According to the affidavit, Nichols has a prior criminal history. In fact, earlier that same morning—at about 10:40 a.m.—officers had cited him for disorderly conduct at the library before releasing him.

“It’s tough,” said Bozeman Police Detective Capt. Anthony Hutchings. “Ultimately, people are entitled to their rights in the judicial system. In this case, he was released from custody, and unfortunately, he then went and did this.”

While police confirmed there was no actual bomb, Hutchings stressed that threats of this nature are taken seriously.

“We do take these things seriously,” he said. “When we get these reports, we’re going to handle them as seriously as they are and hold people accountable.”

For those concerned about visiting the library, Casten emphasized that safety remains a top priority.

“The library is open to everybody, which is a great thing,” she said. “But we do have rules, and we try really hard to make sure people are following our behavior policy.”

Nichols appeared in court Thursday morning. His bond was set at $50,000, and he has been issued a one-year no-trespass order for the library if released.