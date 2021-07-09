Bozeman police seek public assistance identifying vehicle seen at 4th of July shooting

BOZEMAN — Bozeman law enforcement is asking the public's help in identifying a vehicle seen leaving the area of a shooting incident on the 4th of July.

The shooting left two people hospitalized with injuries.

The Bozeman Police Department is requesting assistance with identifying the vehicle depicted below. This vehicle was observed in the area of the Bozeman Ponds shortly after the shooting was reported and was last seen traveling eastbound on Huffine Lane, from Fowler Avenue, at approximately 10:19 pm.

Bozeman Police Department

The vehicle appears to have a front license plate however, the state and license plate number is unknown at this time.

"We are appreciative of the public’s continued support as we have received numerous tips throughout the week that have provided valuable information," read a press release from the Bozeman Police Department. "This investigation continues to be the department’s priority as we are diligently looking into all available evidence to identify the person responsible."

If you recognize the vehicle please contact Detective Quinn Ellingson at 406-582-2956 (qellingson@bozeman.net) or email crimetips@bozeman.net. Persons with information that help solve this crime may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a reward.

Here’s what we know so far about the shooting:



2 people were shot.

Those victims are currently recovering.

Bystanders were able to give the victims care before police arrived.

Once police arrived, victims were able to speak to them.

MSU police, The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office and Montana Highway Patrol troopers helped Bozeman Police after the shooting

And the incident happened around 10:15 p.m.