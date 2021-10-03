Bozeman Police say man arrested after threatening people with a gun downtown

The Bozeman Police Department said officers on foot patrol in downtown Bozeman late Saturday night arrested a man who allegedly threatened several people with a gun.

Officers were approached by a group of people who said the man pulled a gun and was threatening them, according to a post on the Bozeman PD Facebook page.

The post said officers quickly located the man in a nearby bar, thanks to a good description given by the victims. Bozeman PD said the man was found to be in possession of a firearm.

Officers arrested the man for assault with a weapon following a thorough investigation and booked him at the Gallatin County Detention Center. The man must make a mandatory appearance before a judge before he can be released, according to the post.

Bozeman PD reminds the public that Montana law prohibits carrying a concealed firearm while under the influence of alcohol, per MCA 45-8-327.