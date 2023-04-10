Bozeman Police Department releases details in officer-involved shooting that killed man on Greenmore Court

The Bozeman Police Department on Monday released details from an officer-involved shooting on April 3, 2023, in which 39-year-old Michael Rogel of Bozeman was killed.

According to a police department press release, officers initially responded to a call on Bungalow Lane, stating Rogel had a shotgun and was saying he believed people were on their way to kill him.

The release said as officers arrived at the scene, they saw a vehicle approach and then turn the other way to depart. Police believed the suspect to be the driver based on "various factors," according to the release.

Trent Rhodes Michael Rogel of Bozeman on the left, in a photo with friend Trent Rhodes, who spoke with MTN News after Rogel was killed in an officer-involved shooting with Bozeman Police.

Rogel allegedly drove the vehicle across the driveway of a residence on Greenmore Court, where it became stuck in the snow.

Officers positioned themselves near Rogel and the vehicle, according to the release, and verbally communicated with Rogel for 30 minutes, suggesting ways to resolve the situation and trying to get him to show he was not holding a weapon.

Officers reported seeing Rogel in a consistent, highly agitated state while "manipulating and moving" the shotgun multiple times.

The release said after about 30 minutes, five officers fired rounds after reportedly observing Rogel turn and point his weapon in their direction. The officers then approached the vehicle and provided medical care until medical personnel arrived.

No officers were injured in the shooting. The five officers who fired their weapons have been placed on paid administrative leave during the investigation.

Bozeman PD said in the release the names of the officers cannot be released at this time. Those involved include a male sergeant with 14 years of experience, three male officers with 10, 4, and 3 years of experience, and a female officer with 3 years of experience.

The release said The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is currently investigating the case. DCI will submit its findings to the Gallatin County Attorney’s Office. The Park County Coroner’s Office will conduct the coroner’s inquest and will present the facts of the case and make them publicly available.

The police department said body-worn camera footage of the incident is being considered confidential evidence in the case and cannot be released publicly at this time. The release said the decision to release the footage, once the case is submitted, will come from the Gallatin County Attorney’s office. Bozeman PD said it would support the decision to make the footage public.

No further details were released. We will update you as we learn more.



