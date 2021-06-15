Bozeman Police Department asks public for help in identifying assault suspect

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying a man who allegedly threatened a woman with a knife Monday night.

According to a press release, a woman was sitting in her parked vehicle near 3rd and Koch when an unknown man approached the vehicle shortly after 11 p.m. on Monday.

The release said the man opened the driver-side door and threatened the woman with a knife. She was able to fight the man away, run into her apartment and call 911.

The man fled in an unknown direction and gave no indication of a motive for the alleged assault. Police were unable to locate anyone in the area.

The woman described the man as follows:

5’9” - 5’10” tall

Darker skin

Medium build

Gray sweatshirt

Red bandana

Dark hair and eyes

Anyone with information that could help identify the suspect can contact Detective Captain Cory Klumb with the Bozeman Police Department at 406-582-2021.

Information leading to an arrest may also be eligible for a Crime Stoppers reward. To contact Crime Stoppers, call 406-586-1131.