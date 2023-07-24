Bozeman Police arrest 18 people for prostitution in human trafficking, child exploitation investigation

(Updated 1:15 p.m. MDT with additional information from court documents)

BOZEMAN — The Bozeman Police Department says a human trafficking and child exploitation investigation carried out in the Bozeman area led to the arrest of 18 people on prostitution-related charges.

A Bozeman PD press release says the investigation took place from July 20 to July 22, 2023.

According to the release, the arrests resulted in charges that include 18 counts of patronizing a prostitute, five counts of criminal distribution of dangerous drugs, one count of resisting arrest, and one count of patronizing a victim of sex trafficking for a child victim.

Court documents say the police department conducted an undercover operation in which law enforcement posted online ads offering sexual services under the escort names "Zoe" and "Destiny." Each person arrested had made contact through the ads and arranged to have sexual intercourse in exchange for money with one of the two undercover escort personas.

Below are the names of the people who were arrested for allegedly patronizing a prostitute, according to court documents:



Jessie Lee Donnes

Alekjandro Guerrero Aviles

Brian Edward Heck

Mark John Naharniak

David Stoker

Dana Paul Williams

Joseph Reed

Floyd Harmonson Jr.

Kevin Contreras Chicas

Bryce Widner

Alfredo Landaverde

Kenneth Williams

Steven Frey

Steven Strickland

Joshua Cook

John Schwabel

Ian Nicklin

Jose Garcia Gonzalez

Court documents say a first offense of patronizing a prostitute is now a felony charge in Montana.

Detectives seized cocaine, fentanyl, and other physical evidence during the investigation.

The investigation was assisted by the Bozeman Police Department and Montana State University Special Victims Unite, Montana Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation and the Montana Analysis and Technical Information Center.

“We want to use this opportunity to educate the public and reach out to those in need of assistance,” Bozeman Police Detective Captain Dana McNeil stated. “If someone is controlling or managing you, abusing you, withholding basic necessities from you in order to control you and your finances, providing you with illegal drugs, or if you feel scared, unsafe, and unable to leave the situation, seek help.”

Residents in need can contact the Gallatin County Victims Services office at 406-582-2075, call the Montana Human Trafficking Hotline at 833-406 STOP (7867) or call the national human trafficking hotline at 888-373-7888. Residents can also reach out to HAVEN at 406-586-4111 or other local shelters which provide services and resources to people ready to leave.