Bozeman man charged with murder of Steven Kilwein pleads 'Not Guilty'

GALLATIN COUNTY — There was a full court room Wednesday morning at the Gallatin County justice center. As Austin Clowes made his initial appearance in district court.

25-year-old Austin Clowes is the man charged with the murder of Steven Kilwein. On Sunday June 13th, 2021, Kilwein was murdered in his home in Bozeman. The case went unsolved for 4 years, until about a month ago. Police arrested Clowes after DNA obtained from Kilwein's pajama bottoms matched with Clowes’ DNA. Wednesday morning Clowes had his initial appearance where he faced Judge John C. Brown. Gallatin County Attorney General Audrey Cromwell represented the Sate.

Clowes is charged with a single count of deliberate homicide felony. In court Wednesday morning Clowes pleaded not guilty.

Clowes’ bail remains at the initial amount of $1 million dollars. He has a bail hearing set for August 28th at 9:30 am.

WATCH: Austrn Clowes initial appearance in district court