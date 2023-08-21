Man charged with attempted deliberate homicide after allegedly attacking victim in Bozeman camper

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man was arrested on Friday, accused of attempting to kill another man in a camper near the intersection of East Valley Center Road and Frontage Road.

Brian Charles Kuntz, 34, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Monday, August 21, 2023, and was arraigned on a charge of attempted deliberate homicide.

Charging documents say Bozeman police officers were dispatched to a reported stabbing on Royal Wolf Way near Prince Lane around 4:45 p.m. on Friday. Responding officers and detectives arrived to find a man with a head injury that caused pools of blood to form at the scene. The man was transported to the emergency department at Bozeman Deaconess Regional Medical Center.

MTN News Brian Charles Kuntz

Law enforcement spoke with the victim at the hospital, who said he had recently had a falling out with a woman he was dating. The victim said the woman showed up at his camper with Kuntz, who is her adult son.

According to court documents, the woman woke the victim from a nap and started arguing with him. During the argument, Kuntz allegedly struck the victim on the head before the victim retreated into his camper and locked his doors.

Detectives reportedly interviewed a man who witnessed the incident and said Kuntz hit the victim with a pipe while saying something along the lines of “I’m going to kill you.” Court documents say investigators found a metal pipe at the scene that was collected as evidence.

The witness said Kuntz and his mother immediately fled the scene after the incident. Their vehicle was reportedly found unoccupied and abandoned shortly before 10 p.m. on Friday at a Town Pump in Whitehall.

Court documents say a physician at the hospital advised officers that the victim’s head injuries could be life-threatening and recommended transporting him to Billings for treatment. There is no word on the victim’s current condition.

In court on Monday, Kuntz’s bail was set at $100,000. His next court appearance is scheduled for Sep. 8, 2023.