Bozeman man charged with arson after reportedly starting fires on Drinking Horse Trail

Posted at 11:07 AM, Oct 13, 2022
BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man accused of starting fires near a popular hiking trail to reportedly keep bears away, appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Thursday.

Justin Kerry, 41, was charged with arson, after allegedly starting several fires on Drinking Horse Trail on Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022.

According to charging documents, at approximately 7:11 am on Wednesday, Gallatin County Sheriff’s deputies took Kerry into custody while investigating a wildfire call on the trail.

Kerry reportedly told deputies he started the fires to keep bears away.

Fire personnel told deputies that various small fires had been started and grown together. There was reportedly no sign of fire rings or other safety measures. An area approximately 30 feet by 15 feet of the Drinking Horse trail system was destroyed in the process.

Kerry faces a $10,000 bail.

