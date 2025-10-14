Bozeman man allegedly brandished meat cleaver during early morning Bozeman break-ins

BOZEMAN — A Bozeman man appeared in Gallatin County Justice Court on Tuesday morning, after allegedly breaking into several homes in the middle of the night, brandishing a meat cleaver at one of the victims.

According to court documents, Darren Lee Vanamann, 33, was arrested after residents on Mineral Ave. in Bozeman reported that a man was kicking in doors and forcing his way into their homes.

One woman reportedly told Bozeman Police Officers that Vanamann had entered her bedroom, talking nonsense and holding a long object, while another told officers Vanamann had made threatening statements toward him while brandishing a meat cleaver.

During Tuesday's court appearance, prosecutor Keefer Johnson told Judge Adams, "These allegations are extremely concerning with the state. I mean, I think just waking up to 2:30 in their own homes with the defendant, hovering above them with a meat cleaver or an ax, threatening them.

I mean, Your Honor, that can't be overstated. This is something almost out of a horror movie. And the state finds it extremely concerning."

Vannamann is charged with two counts of Aggravated Burglary, Criminal Possession of Dangerous Drugs, and Criminal Mischief. The Court set bond at $250,000.

Court records show Vanamann was previously sentenced in Flathead County on February 1, 2024, for two burglary convictions and was released under supervision on July 25, 2025, before committing these alleged offenses.

