Bozeman and Butte Law Enforcement Warn of Rise in Phone Scams

BOZEMAN — Bozeman police are warning the public about a recent uptick in scam calls.

The latest scheme? Scammers posing as law enforcement officers and claiming that the targeted person has outstanding warrants that must be paid immediately.

Police say one clear sign it could be a scam is that the caller will try to create a sense of urgency. If you’re unsure whether a call is legitimate, contact Gallatin County Dispatch at 406‑582‑2000, extension 4.

“A lot of times the scammers will tell you, ‘Don’t call the police, don’t call your bank, don’t call your family member — you need to do this right now,’” said Hal Richardson, patrol captain with the Bozeman Police Department. “Those should be real good indicators that it’s not legitimate. And if you don’t know the number, don’t answer the phone. Let them leave a message.”

The Butte Police Department has also reported an increase in scam calls, specifically involving fake jury duty claims. Officials there are warning the Butte community to be alert for these calls.