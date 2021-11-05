Bond set at $1 million for man accused of Billings stabbing spree

BILLINGS - Bond was set at $1 million Friday for a man accused of a violent rampage inside a downtown Billings restaurant.

Yellowstone County District Court Judge Ashley Harada set the high bond for Brandon Eugene Bird, 21, who was arrested at Jake's Downtown restaurant Wednesday evening after allegedly stabbing and cutting several employees after he was fired from a job at the business.

Bird was charged with five counts of felony assault and two counts of felony robbery during the arraignment hearing. A not guilty plea was entered to the charges. He is being held at the Yellowstone County jail.

Prosecutors asked for the high bond, noting the "extreme random nature of the alleged offense" and Bird's prior criminal history, which includes two felony convictions in Missoula County for robbery and criminal mischief.

Bird was on probation at the time of the attacks and was living at the Alpha House pre-release center in Billings.

A defense attorney argued for a lesser bond of $100,000, saying that the $1 million request by prosecutors was rare even in some murder cases.

But Harada agreed with the prosecution, calling the incident "incredibly disturbing."

Authorities allege Bird had been fired from his job at the restaurant earlier Wednesday and returned shortly before 6 p.m. Bird is accused of demanding money and grabbing two steak knives.

During an ensuing confrontation, five restaurant employees were stabbed or cut before Bird was subdued and arrested. Three of the victims were taken to the hospital, but all five victims are expected to recover.

