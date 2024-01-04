Bomb threats sent to Gallatin County courts, Sheriff's Office says nothing suspicious found

BOZEMAN — According to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office, the Clerk of District Court’s Office received a bomb threat via an anonymous email on Thursday morning, Jan. 4, 2024.

The Sheriff's Office said in a press release that the email claimed bombs had been placed in courtrooms in Gallatin County District Court, Justice Court, and Bozeman Municipal Court.

The release said nothing suspicious was found after law enforcement performed sweeps of all courtrooms. Courts were opened for their regular hours on Thursday.

According to the release, similar threats have been received nationwide by local and state agencies, including at the Montana State Capitol which was briefly evacuated after a bomb threat Wednesday morning.

The Sheriff's Office thanked the county's courts for their cooperation during the investigation.



