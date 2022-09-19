Watch Now
Body found in camper near Emigrant being investigated as a homicide, Sheriff's Office says

Posted at 1:26 PM, Sep 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-19 15:58:29-04

On Monday, September 19, 2022, a body was found in a camper by the Park County Sheriff’s Office near Emigrant.

Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, his office responded to a report of a body discovered in a camper in the 1300 block of East River Road.

The Sheriff’s Office is investigating this as a homicide. At this time, the circumstances surrounding the discovery are not determined.

The public is advised to contact the Sheriff’s Office with any information regarding the incident at 406-222-2050.

