Billings teen facing attempted homicide charge following reported stabbing

BILLINGS - A 16-year-old Billings girl is facing felony charges in connection with the reported throat slashing of a man Friday night.

Billings Police Lt. Matt Lennick said Monday the girl, who was not identified, was taken into juvenile custody and faces charges of attempted homicide, tampering with evidence, partner family member assault, assault with a bodily fluid, obstructing a peace Officer, and resisting arrest.

The incident took place at 3:15 p.m. Friday at the 700 block of South 32nd Street.

The girl was taken into custody at the scene, and the man suffered non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.